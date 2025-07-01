HARARE, June 1. /TASS/. The visit of Mali's interim president, General Assimi Goita, to Russia proved that Moscow is a reliable and sincere partner to Bamako, the Malian state-run ORTM TV channel said following the visit.

The TV channel noted that Bamako-Moscow relations quickly began to take hold after Goita came to power in 2025. At that time, Mali was experiencing difficulties in the security sphere, which served as a catalyst for political change.

The country’s policy took a dramatic diplomatic twist with Goita and his supporters in power: the new authorities were determined to put an end to the old order based on inequality, exploitation, expropriation, and enslavement. To get over neocolonialism, the Malian leadership build new partnerships with the countries that do not look down on Malians, cooperate with them equally, and seek mutually beneficial cooperation - Russia, Iran, Turkey, and China, ORTM said.

Mali’s cooperation with Russia in the military sphere began in 2022, when Russian specialists bravely helped the Malian army to effectively combat terrorism. Today, the countries continue to reinforce their strategic partnership in this area, the media outlet specified. Goita and Russian President Vladimir Putin establish bilateral relations on the basis of humanistic values and on sincere friendship, leaving no room for demagoguery or manipulation, the TV channel added. Russia shares its knowledge, competence and technologies with the Malian side through professional training in areas such as nuclear energy, mining, space exploration, and security.