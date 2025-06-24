IAEA says US strikes damage Iran's nuclear facilities seriously

NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. US strikes have very significantly damaged Iran's nuclear facilities, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on the air of the Fox News channel.

"We see is a very important degree of damage in all in the three facilities at Natanz, which was the first to be to be hit and sustained very, very serious damage in one of the important centrifuge halls where enrichment was being carried out. Then even the underground part of that suffered indirectly first and then directly," he said.

Speaking about the facility in Isfahan, Grossi stressed: "It's a complex with many different buildings performing different activities, but the damage sustained was also very important." According to the IAEA Director General, the Iranian facility at Fordow "was more fortified. We have seen a lot of impact, of course, of these deep, penetrating projectiles. And although no one has been there inside to see, of course, the conclusion is that the damage must be, you know, very, very, very important."

CNN reported earlier citing sources that the United States’ intelligence community believes that the US military strikes on Iran did not lead to the destruction of the core components of Tehran's nuclear program. The White House called these assessments incorrect.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.