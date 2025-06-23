{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump doesn’t want further military engagement in Middle East — TV

However, according to the official, Trump will be ready to escalate the conflict if necessary

NEW YORK, June 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump doesn’t want further military engagement in the Middle East, CNN said, citing an unnamed White House official.

However, according to the official, Trump will be ready to escalate the conflict if necessary.

The official said that Washington had anticipated Tehran’s retaliation after the US strikes on its nuclear sites. "We knew they’d retaliate. They had a similar response after Soleimani," the TV channel quoted the official as saying. Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike on the Baghdad airport in 2020. Soleimani’s killing triggered a new spiral of confrontation between the US and Iran as Tehran struck two US military targets in Iraq five days later.

The Iranian state-run broadcasting company said earlier in the day that Tehran has launched a military operation against the US airbase at Al Udeid in Qatar. However, according to the US official, initial assessments indicate that the Iranian missiles failed to hit their designated targets.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Since then, Tel Aviv and Tehran have been exchanging strikes. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit.

The United States stepped into the conflict nine days later and attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran - at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan - in the early hours on June 22. Late on June 23, Tehran retaliated by delivering a missile strike on the Al Udeid airbase in Qatar, the largest US base in the Middle East.

United States, Donald Trump
INTERVIEW: Strikes on nuclear sites in Iran to damage food security — Russian watchdog
If territories are contaminated as a result of damage to nuclear facilities Russia will be forced to check incoming products for radiation, the head of the regulator noted
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
IAEA chief Grossi's Western bias makes him bad candidate for UN secretary general — expert
Andrey Koshkin also expressed doubt that Grossi would change his position if he became UN Secretary General
China's new mosquito-sized drone could revolutionize military warfare, medicine — SCMP
According the newspaper, which cited military sources and TV channels, similar miniature bionic robots are best suited to reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield
Russia now Europe’s largest economy, Putin states
According to the Russian leader, the country needs to keep its foot on the gas to stay among the world’s largest economies
Russia, US know that Iran-Israel conflict must be resolved through diplomacy — ambassador
Anatoly Viktorov stressed that the intervention of external players "in the current situation will certainly not help to defuse it"
Aeroflot plans to start operation of MC-21 jets in Q4 2026 — CEO
Sergey Alexandrovsky also expressed hope to significantly boost the fleet of Russian airlines by 2030
Western retailers to face difficulties when returning to Russia due to high competition
"The ones that stayed in touch, did not leave anywhere, and simply invested in business development here," President of the Online Retail Association Artem Sokolov said
Iran attacks targets throughout Israel — top brass
According to the statement, initial reports indicate that "the north of Haifa, Haifa, Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Acre and Ashdod were hit by Iranian missiles"
Economic Development Ministry to support start of direct flights between Russia, US
"No official proposals, at least those addressed to the Economic Development Ministry, have been received," Nikita Kondratyev said
Northern Sea Route become most safe route between Asia, Europe — expert
Head of the Pro Travel Expedition Center Bogdan Bulychev pointed out that stability in these latitudes depends directly on Russia's presence and control
Oreshnik proved itself very well in combat conditions, Putin says
"Volume production of the newest intermediate-range missile system Oreshnik is being started," the Russian leader said
Over 500 missiles, over 1,000 drones launched by Iran at Israel — Israeli official
Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser at the Israeli prime minister’s office, said that 25 people were killed, as many as 1,361 were wounded
US deals devastating blow on nuclear non-proliferation regime — Kremlin
In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan
Kremlin expects date of new round of negotiations with Kiev this week
The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on June 2, when the parties exchanged draft memoranda on a peaceful settlement, and agreed on the exchange of seriously wounded prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead
Israel carries out largest series of attacks on Tehran since June 13 — IDF
Defrin said that message in these attacks is clear: We will continue to strike at every element and stratum of the regime that poses a threat to the state of Israel
Putin calls Russia undisputed leader in heavy lift helicopters, says even UN uses them
According to him, military-technical cooperation between Russia and China is also developing rapidly, ensuring stability in global affairs, Russian president said
Iran warns Qatar about potential strikes on US bases — newspaper
The targets of Iranian strikes, in case the US decides to join the Israeli operation against Tehran, may become other US bases throughout the Middle East, as well as Washington's diplomatic missions in the region, The Washington Post pointed out
No US casualties after Iranian attack on Al Udeid base in Qatar — US defense official
The Iranian state-run broadcasting company reported earlier that Tehran had launched a military operation against the US airbase at Al Udeid in Qatar
Russia touches base with Serbia about indirect arms supplies to Ukraine — Kremlin
"We hope that if such a practice did occur by accident, measures will be taken to prevent it in the future," Dmitry Peskov noted
Kyrgyzstan connected to China’s CIPS — first deputy PM
Daniyar Amangeldiev explained that this Chinese system enables payments in a more expedited way
Putin hails growing trade with Indonesia, highlights prospects in key sectors
As the Russian president pointed out, this includes agriculture, space, and energy, as well as military-technical cooperation
Brent prices down 6% amid aggravation in the Middle East
WTI futures with the settlement in August 2025 tumbled 7.64% to $69.54 per barrel
Baku impedes movement of Red Cross vehicles via Lachin Corridor, says Armenian PM
"The population of Nagorno-Karabakh lack supplies of the natural gas and electricity power, while local power supplies partly meet regional demands," Nikol Pashinyan said
Closing the Strait of Hormuz by Iran will be a huge threat — Kallas
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy also allowed for new EU sanctions against Iran to ensure that Iran does not resume its nuclear program
AI will not substitute live mentor — official
Grigory Gurov said that communication with a live person is an absolutely different thing
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites in Kiev Region
The ministry said that all the designated targets were struck
Russia warns US against interfering in military actions against Iran — MFA
Maria Zakharova said that it would be an extremely dangerous step with unpredictable negative consequences
Russian army liberates Perebudova in DPR, Petrovskoye in Kharkov Region
The units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 1,355 troops in the area of the special military operation in 24 hours, ministry said
Some countries fear major war, stand ready to back Tehran — Iranian source
The agency source added that some nations "have conveyed their readiness to assist Tehran in various capacities"
Zimbabwe’s Coventry officially assumes office as head of International Olympic Committee
Kirsty Coventry is now the first ever female IOC president
US base in northeastern Syria attacked — news agency
The report did not specify who shelled the US base
At least 15 die after suicide bomber’s attack on Christina church in Damascus — TV
The incident occurred in Damascus’ al-Duwaila neighborhood populated mostly by Christians
Rosatom chief says a few steps left before catastrophic decisions in Iran-Israel conflict
In a commentary to GTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin he stressed that he sees a very big risk in the fact that regional escalation in different parts of the globe no longer takes into account the nuclear factor
Russian Defense Minister discusses military cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that during the talks, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral military and technical cooperation
Authorities monitor situation after emergency in Kerch Strait
The oil products spill largely affected beaches where people rest, head of the Russian Veterinary and Phytosanitary Service, Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergey Dankvert added
Ukraine loses over 4,000 troops in LPR during past week — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the most damage on manpower was delivered to the adversary in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup West
Global economy facing biggest transformation in decades — Putin
The Russsian president emphasized that further changes are inevitable, primarily driven by the dynamic nations of the Global South
Iran starts operation against US base in Qatar — Iranian state television
The operation is called "News of Victory"
Sending weapons to Ukraine should not affect relations between Russia, Serbia — Kremlin
"This topic was raised during our contacts with the Serbian friends, and clarifications and guarantees were given by our Serbian colleagues," Dmitry Peskov noted
Iran used same number of missiles against US base as US used against its nuclear sites
According to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the operation posed no threat to Qatar and Tehran wants to preserve warm and friendly relations with Doha
Medvedev rejects Trump's criticism of his remarks about Iran
The Security Council Deputy Chairman stressed that Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran
Persian Gulf countries closing airspace
According to Flightradar web service data, the UAE also closed its airspace amid the Iran's strike against the US airbase in Qatar
Iran uses G7 platform to threaten Trump, US with terror attacks — NBC News
According to the sources, while attending the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, the US leader was given the warning from Tehran through an intermediary
Russia focused on achieving goals stated at beginning of special op — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin listed several goals of the special military operation
Iran may attack Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility — TV
The Al Jazeera's source also said that the IRGC has "precise information about Israel's stockpile of air defense missiles"
German exports to Russia down 5.3% in April month-on-month
In annual terms, exports from Germany to Russia lost 9.3%
Central Bank chief says new growth model should be found, many resources exhausted
"We grew at fairly high rates for two years as free resources were employed," Elvira Nabiullina said
Western media reluctant to acknowledge imminent nuclear threat to whole world — diplomat
Qatar says its air defenses successfully repelled missile strike on US air base
According to the statement, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries
Washington unaware of whereabouts of Iran’s uranium stockpiles after US strikes — media
According to the report, the strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure could set its nuclear program back 2-5 years
Brent crude falls below $71 per barrel on ICE
As of 11:00 p.m. Moscow time, Brent had declined by 7.18%, reaching $70.91 per barrel
Attack on Iranian nuclear facilities ruined trust in 'global nuclear family' — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev believes that the situation has changed dramatically
Russia hopes its interests protected with regard to bases in Syria
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said there have been no radical changes in the status quo as of today
Russia resolutely denounces 'heinous' terrorist attack on Damascus church — diplomat
Russia expresses its solidarity with the Syrian people in the face of this unthinkable crime, Maria Zakharova stressed
Medvedev says both Israel, Iran should abandon their nuclear programs
"We know that Israel has a secret nuclear program," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
US no longer world leader, merely executor of Israel’s will, Swiss expert says
Hicheme Lehmici described the strike on Iran as an "illegal, unilateral decision with potentially irreversible consequences"
Russia, China to hold joint military drills in 2025 — Vladimir Putin
The Russian president stressed that this is extremely important for ensuring stability in global affairs
Norilsk Nickel to open world’s first palladium laboratory in Moscow
Director of Palladium Technologies Center at Norilsk Nickel Dmitry Izotov said that the launch of the laboratory will bring operations of the center to a fundamentally different level
Iran uses Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile for first time in attack on Israel — IRGC
Forty solid and liquid fuel missiles were used in the strike, IRGC added
Trump does not rule out change of power in Iran
It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change, emphasized the US President
Colombia officially joins BRICS bank — Foreign Minister
According to Laura Sarabia, joining the NDB shows that the republic's leadership continues "forging new paths toward opportunities for the country"
Trump says he, Putin discussed Iran, Ukraine on June 17
The US president said that Vladimir Putin actually offered to help mediate talks with Iran
PREVIEW: Top EU diplomats to discuss Middle East conflict, anti-Russian sanctions
Additionally, they will make another attempt to introduce sanctions against several Israeli ministers for the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip
Kremlin explains how Russia can help Iran
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia offered its mediation efforts
Russia continues work on Ukrainian settlement at expert level — Kremlin
Russia expects clarity on the third round of talks this week, Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Trump says Iranian nuclear sites completely destroyed by US strikes
Overnight to June 22, the United States attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran
Iranian president warns US of response after strikes on its nuclear facilities
Iran and the United States have been holding indirect Oman-brokered talks on the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program since April
Iranian defense minister holds phone call with Russian counterpart
According to the Iranian Defense Ministry, Amir Nasirzadeh thanked Russia for its support
Any retaliatory actions increase destabilization — UN on Iran's missile launch at US bases
Stephane Dujarric said that the world organization observes "repeated challenges to international law" and the charter of the world organization
Iranian army confirms attack on US military base in Qatar
According to the statement, the operation was carried out by a decision of the Supreme National Security Council and with the participation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Russia making efforts to support Iran — Putin
The Russian leader underlined that Moscow has long-standing and reliable relations with Tehran
Serbia sends military suppiles to Kiev via intermediaries — Russian intelligence
According to report, the Ukrainian military "is very grateful to Serbian manufacturers of weapons and ammunition for their contribution to maintaining the combat readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces"
Ukraine tries to ‘prick’ Russia with story about returned Russian soldier’s body — source
Under the Istanbul agreements, Russia handed over 6,060 bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine, while Kiev returned only 78 bodies to Moscow
Blocking of Strait of Hormuz to trigger 'oil shock' — RDIF CEO
The US will also suffer, noted the special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation
Russia grateful to Indonesia for its balanced position on Ukraine — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow’s position on the Ukrainian conflict remains unchanged
Russia’s Medvedev responds to Trump by saying 'one really bad thing' would be WWIII
Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that if it weren’t for him "really bad things would have already happened to Russia"
Iran got bombed instead of receiving support in nuclear sphere, Russian envoy says
Vasily Nebenzya called the situation "outrageous and cynical"
Trump calls on 'everyone' to keep oil prices down amid Iran crisis
Analysts earlier expressed concerns that oil prices could spike following the US strike on Iranian nuclear sites
Press review: US may abandon Ukraine talks as Mideast braces for escalation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 20th
Russian stocks close in the green on Monday
BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,725-2,800 points on June 24
Downed F-35, US fleet withdrawal, secret Chinese flights: news on Israel-Iran conflict
On Wednesday morning, 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian facilities used in the production of uranium enrichment centrifuges
Iran’s top diplomat describes relations with Russia as close, strategic in nature
Abbas Araghchi added that Russia has always been Iran’s partner in the civilian nuclear sphere and played a positive role in talks on Tehran’s nuclear program
Terms for return of foreign companies to Russia 'in the works' — Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov said that it is important to find a "golden mean"
Kremlin calls information about Serbia’s transfer of weapons to Ukraine worrying
Dmitry Peskov said that "Serbia is indeed a country very close" to Russia
Russian embassy confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria
The handover ceremony took place at the Hmeymim air base
Russian army creates bridgehead for further offensive as it liberated Perebudova in DPR
The liberation of Peredubova took less than three days, the ministry added
Majors will return to Russia, playing under national rules — MTS Media
The majors lost a very large market and are well aware of that, CEO of the MTS Media Sofia Mitrofanova noted
Russia offered Iran air defense projects, Tehran showed little interest — Putin
The countries' strategic partnership agreement does not contain any articles related to defense, Russian President said
Russia alarmed by US strike on Iran, deputy foreign minister says
On June 22, US President Donald Trump announced that the US military had successfully attacked three nuclear sites in Iran
Aggression against Iran has no basis or justification — Putin
The head of state emphasized that Russia's stance was clearly articulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Russia calls for stopping armed escalation in Middle East — foreign ministry
According to the statement, the attacks dangerously undermine global and regional security
US could strike Iran as soon as next weekend — Hersh
According to the American journalist Seymour Hersh, the operation will "entail heavy American bombing"
Iran will be ready to attack US military in Middle East — top diplomat
"That's quite understandable, and self defense is a legitimate rights of every country," Abbas Araghchi said
IRGC says June 23 attack on Israel longest since start of escalation
According to the media, Iran used Kheibar Shekan, Emad, Qadr, and Fattah-1 ballistic missiles during the attack on Israel
Rosatom chief says part of Bushehr NPP employees who were on business trip evacuated
The state corporation is prepared for any scenario, and it does not rule out full evacuation from the power plant, Alexey Likhachev noted
Press review: Trump shocks world by striking Iran while Tehran's response yet to be seen
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 23rd
