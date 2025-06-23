Moldova’s authorities not ready to political settlement with Transnistria — politician

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. Current authorities of Moldova are not ready to a political settlement of the situation with unrecognized Transnistria, ex-president of Moldova Igor Dodon told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"I think current authorities are incapable of holding talks with Transnistria and are not ready to the political settlement of the Transnistrian problem. The political settlement means unification of the country, in simple words," the ex-president said.

The policy of the economic pressure currently used by Chisinau against Tiraspol will not bring anything good, Dodon added.