Fall of Iranian government to create instability across Middle East, Hungarian PM warns

BUDAPEST, June 20. /TASS/. A potential fall of the current government in Iran could trigger instability not only inside the country but also across the entire Middle East, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned.

"If Iran’s central government collapses, the entire country may collapse, too, and widespread destabilization may begin," he told the Kossuth radio station, commenting on the military conflict between Israel and the Islamic Republic. According to Orban, in this case, the conflict will spread to engulf the whole region, a development that needs to be prevented.

The prime minister also stated that neither Hungary nor any other country should be interested in such a scenario because it would inevitably lead to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices on global markets.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, announcing plans to destroy the country’s nuclear and missile programs. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both countries have reported casualties and damage to military and industrial facilities. Russia condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to act as a mediator in resolving the conflict.