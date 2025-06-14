Iran attacked Israeli fuel, power supply facilities — IRGC

DUBAI, June 15. /TASS/. Iran attacked Israeli facilities producing fuel for fighter jets and power supply centers within the framework of its operation on Sunday night, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in its statement.

"Within the framework of continuation of the True Promise 3 joint offensive operation and in response to today’s acts of aggression and crimes of the Zionist regime, facilities producing fuel for fighter jets and adversary’s power supply centers were attacked with the use of a large number of drones and missiles," IRGC said.

Operations of the Iranian armed forces will be "tougher and of greater scale" if Israel continues its attacks, an IRGC spokesperson said.