Middle East conflict

Iran attacked Israeli fuel, power supply facilities — IRGC

Operations of the Iranian armed forces will be "tougher and of greater scale" if Israel continues its attacks, an IRGC spokesperson said

DUBAI, June 15. /TASS/. Iran attacked Israeli facilities producing fuel for fighter jets and power supply centers within the framework of its operation on Sunday night, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in its statement.

"Within the framework of continuation of the True Promise 3 joint offensive operation and in response to today’s acts of aggression and crimes of the Zionist regime, facilities producing fuel for fighter jets and adversary’s power supply centers were attacked with the use of a large number of drones and missiles," IRGC said.

Operations of the Iranian armed forces will be "tougher and of greater scale" if Israel continues its attacks, an IRGC spokesperson said.

Middle East conflict
Israel asked the US to join conflict with Iran over last two days — Axios
US President Donald Trump hinted in the recent conversation with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would do that in case of necessity, the US-based web portal said
PREVIEW: G7 summit kicks off in Canada
Main topics of the meeting are expected to be the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region and the tariff policy of US President Donald Trump
Russia boost exports by 20% last year, despite sanctions — Der Spiegel
The German federal statistical authority said earlier that EU countries, despite anti-Russian sanctions, imported oil and gas from Russia to the amount of 21.3 bln euro in 2024
Iran intercepted cruise missiles, drones during last Israeli attack
Dozens of small Israeli military aircraft were also intercepted
IN BRIEF: Israel attacks Iran: global reaction
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aimed at disrupting Iran’s nuclear program and warned that the strikes would continue
Putin, Trump hold third telephone conversation in one month — Kremlin aide
The escalation between Israel and Iran was one of the key topics discussed
Russian forces eliminate all US-made Bradley IFVs sent to Ukraine — Rostec chief
An infantry fighting vehicle should be quick, mobile and capable of moving across rough terrain and also across rivers afloat without bridges and roads, Sergey Chemezov said
Military parade starts in downtown Washington
The parade takes place on the birthday of US President Donald Trump
Israel Defense Forces say Iran fired fewer than 100 rockets, most intercepted
"There were a few hits on buildings," Efi Defrin said
Trump may ban entry to the US for citizens of 36 more countries — The Washington Post
According to the The Washington Post, the list of countries, whose citizens may face the ban for receiving US visas or other restrictions, comprise 25 African countries
Polish mercenaries in Sudzha, Kursk Region, abused civilians, local resident says
According to the woman, currently there is no way to communicate with those who stayed in Sudzha
EU transfers €1 billion in aid to Ukraine — von der Leyen
The EU brought its total spending on supporting Kiev since the beginning of the special military operation to €150 billion, the European Commission head said
Press review: Moscow sees no peace intent in Kiev as US aids Ukraine strikes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 11th
First bus with Russian evacuees from Iran arrives in Azerbaijan — embassy
According to earlier media reports, among those evacuated from Iran are members of the film crew of Russia’s famous film director Fyodor Bondarchuk and several artists of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra
Concert of US rappers staged in Moscow
Russian DJs and US rapper Richie Wess opened up the concert for artists
Britain moving additional military assets to Middle East — PM
Britain already has fighter jets in the Middle East as part of an operation to counter threats in Iraq and Syria
Estimated damage from Iran’s retaliatory attack to be different, IDF warns
The goal of the Israeli operation is "to secure a safer future for the State of Israel and its civilians", Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said
Twelve people wounded in latest Iran’s attack against Israel — newspaper
Loud explosions were heard all over the Central Israel during Iran’s missile strikes
Russia keeps seeking agreements between US and Iran, Kremlin says
"Russia's principled approach and interest in a settlement remains unchanged and, as Vladimir Putin noted, we will continue to act on this basis," Yury Ushakov emphasized
Alrosa suspends diamond mining at deposit in Yakutia
The company already halted mining in placer deposits in the Anabar River valley in Yakutia from April 1
Iran launches massive attack against Israel — IRNA
Several missiles penetrated the Israeli air defense systems and hit targets in the city of Haifa in northern Israel
Israeli leadership responsible for aftermath of strikes on Iran — Russia’s envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "the Russian Federation resolutely condemns this action" by Israel
Trump says conflict in Gaza Strip close to end
"We have gotten many of the hostages back," the US President added
Police in Ukrainian capital of Kiev restrict traffic due to massive LGBT parade
According to the daily, up to 800 people were initially registered to take part in the parade in the Ukrainian capital on June 14 and numerous traffic jams were later in Kiev near the areas that are adjacent to the routes hosting the parade
Iran must agree to nuclear deal before too late — Trump
The US President stated that he had already warned Iran of consequences in case it refuses to conclude an agreement on its nuclear dossier
Trump says Iran still interested in nuclear deal — media
That said, the US president noted that he did not consider peaceful settlement possible if Iran has a nuclear weapon
Orban replies to Zelensky’s threats to Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, that country doesn't want to give the Hungarian money to Ukraine
Putin tells Trump about POW swaps with Ukraine — Kremlin aide
"Our president noted that the prisoner swaps are being carried out right now, including those severely wounded or under the age of 25," Yury Ushakov said
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Trump says he discussed situation around Iran in detail with Putin, mentioned Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine are carrying out "the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged," the US leader added
Iran attacked key energy facilities in Israel — news agency
The missile strike resulted in interruptions of the power supply in central districts of Israel and made a portion of the critical infrastructure inoperative
Russia insists on political and diplomatic solution of Iranian nuclear program — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov added that quite obviously, including the public platforms: "Everyone certainly turned attention to Americans' decision about withdrawing, as it is customary for them to say, non-critical personnel from military facilities and their family members"
Israel should be excluded from UN following strikes on Iran — US expert
Alfred-Maurice de Zayas said in response to his question about "what can be done about Israel" nowadays "obviously, Article 6 of the UN Charter [that] provides for expulsion"
Israel’s PM urgently calls military-political cabinet meeting
The Israeli army’s press service informed earlier that Israel’s fighter jets started strikes against military installations in Tehran
Israel intercepted two drones in south of country — IDF
Two UAVs were intercepted by the IAF after sirens sounded in the area of Arava
Putin, Trump not ruling out Iran’s return to talks with US — Kremlin
Yury Ushakov recalled that "Israel carried out the strikes just before the next round of negotiations scheduled for June 15"
Four critical buildings at Esfahan nuclear site damaged in attacks — IAEA
The Uranium Conversion Facility and the Fuel Plate Fabrication Plant were among the damaged buildings, according to the agency
Kremlin aide says conversation between Putin, Trump lasted 50 minutes, was useful
Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to his US counterpart Donald Trump on his birthday in the telephone conversation, Yury Ushakov added
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, Israel’s responsibility
The document was supported by 149 countries, including Russia, China, Oman, Saudi Arabia, France, Switzerland and Japan
Russia to stay in touch with Iran, Israel for conflict resolution — Kremlin
Kremlin’s press service said that after conversations of Russian President Vladimir Putin with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
IDF insists air defenses suppressed in Tehran
According to IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, more than 70 Israeli Air Force fighter jets participated in an overnight operation over Tehran, targeting over 40 sites, including air defense systems
Iran’s airspace to be closed until Sunday midday — news agency
The Civil Aviation Authority of Iran sent a relevant notice to carriers
Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to continue talks with Kiev after June 22
"Donald Trump took note of this information and reiterated his interest in ending the Russian-Ukrainian conflict as soon as possible," Yury Ushakov said
Israel detects new missile launches from Iran
Defense systems are working to intercept the threat, the IDF said in a statement
Israel, US to pay for strikes on Iran — military spokesman
In his words, the attacks were organized with the US support
Vietnam becomes BRICS partner country
According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Vietnam has become the association's 10th partner
Turkey maximized security measures in view of Israel’s attack against Iran
Turkey believes diplomacy is the only way to settle disputes between the United States and Iran on the Tehran’s nuclear program
IN BRIEF: What is known about plane crash in India
There were 242 people on board the plane, including two pilots and ten cabin crew
Jordan, Syria close airspace — air traffic controllers
Flights to country’s airports and transit flights are terminated provisionally
Trump says he is trying to end conflict in Ukraine
Ukraine deal is something that should never have happened, the American president is confident
Mexican president sees demonstration of country’s flag at US protests as provocation
"This image that they want to spin - that Mexicans in the US are rapists - is false. It's contrived and provocative", Claudia Sheinbaum said
US Boeing X-37 may carry weapons of mass destruction — Head of Roscosmos
According to Dmitry Rogozin, the Russian side believes that the United States is trying to launch weapons into space with the help of the Boeing X-37
Russia hands over another 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine — source
Kiev has not handed over a single body to the Russian side
Qatar to work on termination of Israel’s aggression against Iran — PM
"The parties discussed in the conversation the latest developments in the region, including the Israel’s attack against the territory of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said
Russia says air defenses shot down 66 Ukrainian drones over its territory
Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said the attack caused no casualties or damage in the region
Escalation around Iran, Israel to affect global economy through growth of energy prices
This crisis affects exporters from the region the most, president of the Nomisma Energia analytical company Davide Tabarelli said
Plane bringing Russian POWs from Ukraine lands in Moscow Region
All these Russian soldiers will undergo treatment and rehabilitation at the Defense Ministry’s medical organizations
Iran retaliates by attacking dozens of targets in Israel — IRGC
Iranian military attacked military facilities and airbases in response to Israeli attacks on Iran’s territory
Israeli attacks coordinated by US — Pezeshkian tells Macron
The Iranian President added that Tehran would not change its position on its nuclear file, and it would not negotiate as long as Israeli attacks continued
Oil prices may climb to $300 per barrel due to escalation — Iraq’s Deputy PM
Continuation of the conflict in the region and closing of the Strait of Ormuz may lead to serious economic shocks, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein said
Israel attacked two oil depots in Tehran
No details were given about the potential victims
Four people killed, over 70 wounded in Iranian air strikes on Israel
Previous reports said that two women died in a hospital from sustained wounds
Musicians from Russia’s Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra taken to Tehran
The ministry specified that the matter is under personal control of Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova
From 150 to 200 missiles launched from Iran against Israel — TV
Nine missile drops were recorded, according to N12 television
Putin, Trump note brotherhood in arms during WWII
"As in their previous conversation, both presidents noted the brotherhood in arms during World War II," the Kremlin official Yury Ushakov said
Iran will not notify IAEA about its nuclear activities anymore — Foreign Ministry
Iran will not be able to cooperate with IAEA as before, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said
Russian film director Bondarchuk returns to Moscow following evacuation from Iran
Earlier, his entire production team which was shooting on location in Iran was evacuated to Azerbaijan
Iran notifies IAEA of no change in off-site radiation levels in Isfahan
The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran's nuclear facilities in Isfahan had been attacked several times
US officials have been told Israel ready to launch operation into Iran — CBS
US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff is still planning to meet with Iran for a sixth round of talks on the country's nuclear program in the coming days, according to the publication
Lavrov expresses condolences to Iranian counterpart over victims of Israeli strikes
The Russian Foreign Minister and Abbas Araghchi have agreed to continue interaction on the situation with Israel
UK, Germany, France may pose ‘more conscience’ attitude regarding Iran — diplomat
"They are putting it the way that Iran must be blamed for suffering attacks," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Rostec says Russia dropped dollar in arms trade settlements
Military and technical cooperation is not limited to deliveries of finished products anymore, CEO Sergey Chemezov added
Israel prepared for possible full-fledged war with Iran — Netanyahu’s office
Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, stressed that Israel "first and foremost relies on its own military forces and capabilities, both in defense and offense"
Russia says its battlegroup Center eliminated up to 580 Ukrainian militants
According to the spokesman, strikes were delivered on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an airborne assault brigade, jaeger brigade and Ukrainian National Guard brigade
Jordan downs several missiles, UAVs that crossed its air border
The state-run Petra news agency did not specify which country the downed missiles and UAVs originated from
Russia’s Ufa submarine heads from Baltic Sea to Pacific — Russian Defense Ministry
The main attack system is the Kalibr-PL armed with high-precision missiles
Israel-Iran conflict could spread to regional states, expert warns
According to Hicheme Lehmici, the Israelis are acting at an accelerated pace in their attacks against Tehran without showing any intention to defuse tensions
Russian air defenses down Neptune missile, 1,582 Ukrainian drones in past week
Russian troops also liberated five settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic and one in the Sumy Region over the past seven days, the Defense Ministry added
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 220 soldiers in battlegroup East’s area over past day
According to Gordeyev, the group's units continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and, acting decisively, liberated the village of Komar, inflicted fire damage on the manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Malinovka, Poddubnoye, Gulyaipolye and Shevchenko
Trump says he plans no measures against Starlink system
"I may move the Tesla around a little bit", US president said
Russia calls on UN to give unambiguous assessment of Israel's strikes on Iran
"Well as call for an immediate end to any forceful pressure and an end to the practice of unilateral military steps," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Trump says he is not worried about possible outbreak of war in the Middle East — Reuters
US President claims that Israel's ultimate goal is to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons
Trump stands ready to defend Israel if Iran retaliates — media
Unnamed US officials told Fox News that the US has in recent weeks increased its arsenal of missiles for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system
Air Arabia suspends flights to Russia, other countries
The decision was made "in view of the current situation and airspace closing" in the Middle Least, the airline said
Putin condemns Israel’s military operation against Iran in phone talk with Trump — Kremlin
The Russian president "informed the American colleague about the telephone contacts with Israeli Prime Minister and Iranian President he held yesterday," Yury Ushakov added
Iran used hypersonic missile to attack Haifa — news agency
Medium-range ballistic missiles Emad, Ghadr and Kheibar Shekan were used to strike the territory of Israel
Israel already destroyed a ‘large portion of Iran's missile arsenal — Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister also appealed to Iranians to begin the struggle to overthrow the government
US military bases in Middle East may be target of Iran’s operation against Israel — Fars
The United States boasts a network of 1,000 military bases throughout the entire world
IN BRIEF: What to know about Iran’s strike on Israel
General Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the Iranian retaliation will continue as long as necessary
Israel acts with impunity backed by West — senior Russian diplomat
It saw yet another confirmation of unconditional support from a number of Western countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Israeli fighter jets strike dozens of targets overnight near Tehran
Iran launched missiles at Israel on Friday evening in response to the Israeli operation against the Iranian nuclear program a day before
IAEA Board to hold extraordinary session on June 16 at Russia's request — envoy
Session will be connected with the Israeli strikes on Iran
Israel’s strikes against Tehran targeted Defense Ministry — Tasnim
An administrative building of the ministry sustained minor damage as a result of the attack
Rostec CEO brands Challenger tank 'a cooking pot'
Russian designers also studied German-made Leopard tank and found no breakthrough solutions to borrow
Russia ready to mediate between Israel, Iran — Kremlin aide
"The importance of preventing the conflict from growing and the Russian side’s readiness to carry out potential future efforts were emphasized," Yury Ushakov said
Iran, US not to hold talks in Oman on June 15 — top Omani diplomat
Since April, Iran and the US have been conducting indirect talks with Oman’s mediation in order to settle the situation around the Iranian nuclear program
One person died, fourteen wounded in northern Israel after Iran’s missile attack — Ynet
According to its data, the missile hit a two-storey house in the Lower Galilee district in the north of Israel
Putin holds phone conversation with Trump — Kremlin aide
This is the fifth phone conversation between the two leaders since the American president took office
Israel to get ‘appropriate response’ for strikes against Iran — Pezeshkian
In its turn, the Kremlin’s press service informed that the Russian leader expressed his condolences to the authorities and citizens of Iran over the heavy death toll resulting from Israeli strikes
