Hungary, Russia working on cooperation documents ahead of inter-gov’t commission meeting

BUDAPEST, June 5. /TASS/. Russian and Hungary are working on documents on cooperation in trade, science, medicine and other areas ahead of the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission of economic cooperation due to be held in Moscow this fall, Gabor Nagy, head of the Hungarian foreign ministry’s department of Russia and Central Asia, told TASS.

He recalled that the previous meeting of the commission, which is co-chaired by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, was held in Budapest in 2024. "The next meeting will be held in Moscow. Working groups are making preparations for it," he said.

When asked which areas it is planned to address at the upcoming meeting, he said, "Medicine, trade, science." "Work continues in various areas. Specialists are agreeing various matters, which will be referred to the commission’s meeting in the coming fall," he said, adding that the exact date will be agreed upon later.

After the previous meeting of the commission in Budapest in September 2024, the sides inked a protocol on cooperation in such areas as energy, agriculture, sport, public health, and culture. Apart from that, Russia’s ministry of science signed a cooperation agreement with the Hungarian ministry of culture and innovations, and a memorandum on Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship programs with the Hungarian foreign ministry.