Poland plans to spend $250 mln to develop US military sites every year — minister

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Poland plans to allocate $250 million annually until 2035 toward the development of US military infrastructure across the country, Polish Defense Minister Polish Defense Ministry Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said following talks at the Pentagon with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth.

"Another issue is investment in infrastructure inside Poland. We plan to spend $250 million a year until 2035 on joint investments in Polish-American infrastructure," he said in a statement on the ministry’s website.

According to the minister, Poland spends $15,000 per year on one American soldier.

More than 10,000 American soldiers are currently stationed in Poland. The US doubled the military contingent in the republic in February 2022.