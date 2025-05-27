Top Turkish diplomat calls his talks with Russian president significant

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has conveyed messages from Turkey's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Russia's President Vladimir Putin and said that he attaches great value to the meeting with the Russian head of state.

"I would like to thank my dear friend [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov for the warm welcome I received. I would like to express my pleasure at being in Moscow after almost a year. We had productive meetings yesterday. Putin received me, and I conveyed to him greetings and important messages from our president. We also met with Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who headed the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks and other Russian officials," Fidan said at a press conference following talks with Lavrov.