Houthis want to 'double capabilities' for expanded operations against Israel — statement

DUBAI, May 22. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthis of the Ansar Allah movement are seeking to "double their capabilities" to intensify attacks against Israel, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree announced.

"Amid the escalation in Gaza and the enemy’s ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people, the Yemeni armed forces are working to double their capabilities and capacities to expand support operations and intensify fighting," the spokesman told the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV channel.

According to Saree, the so-called support operations that the Houthis are carrying out in solidarity with the Palestinians involve "a blockade of Ben-Gurion Airport, a ban on all ships entering the port of Haifa, and a ban on Israeli ships passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea."

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned Israel that they would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceases its military operation against the Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave.