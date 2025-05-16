Rubio arrives in Istanbul ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks — AFP

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Istanbul where Russia-Ukraine talks and a trilateral meeting between the United States, Turkey, and Ukraine are scheduled to take place later today, the AFP news agency reported.

On Thursday, Rubio took part in an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Antalya.

A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is slated for 12:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. GMT) on Friday, sources at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs told TASS earlier.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to resume direct talks with Ukraine without any preliminary conditions on May 15 in Istanbul. The goal is to address the root causes of the conflict and potentially achieve a ceasefire.

Late on Wednesday evening, Putin finalized the Russian team of negotiators for talks with Kiev. Like in 2022, when the negotiations between the two sides collapsed, the Russian delegation is being led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

While the Russian team of negotiators was ready to negotiate on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian delegation did not turn up for the meeting. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky originally planned to fly to Istanbul himself, but later changed his mind and formed a team of negotiators led by Defense Minster Rustem Umerov.

Ukraine’s defense chief Umerov, the head of Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga are currently in Istanbul, where they have already met with the US president’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, as well as several European officials.