Hamas says has released US-Israeli hostage

CAIRO, May 12. /TASS/. Hamas has said it has released a US-Israeli hostage.

"Some time ago, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ armed wing - TASS) released Edan Alexander, a hostage with the Israeli and US citizenship," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

Hamas reiterated its readiness "to resume talks on a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip and warned that is Israel continues its hostilities, this may lead to the death of other hostages who are still held in the enclave.

Meanwhile, the Al Hadath television channel reported that Edan Alexander has been handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross and is currently being accompanied by its employees on his way to Israel where he will be met by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Hamas said on Sunday it would release Edan Alexander from the Gaza captivity. However, the movement stressed that the release should be "part of measures aimed at halting hostilities in the Gaza Strip," including "the unblocking of all checkpoints" on the border with the enclave and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The movement announced on April 15 that the place where Edan Alexander was being held had come under Israeli fire and contact with the militants guarding him had been lost. There have been no more official reports of his condition.