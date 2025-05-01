NEW YORK, May 1. /TASS/. The final minerals deal between Washington and Kiev does not include explicit guarantees of future US security assistance to Ukraine, the New York Times writes, citing sources. According to them, the US rejected the idea early in the negotiation process. "Despite the fanfare, the deal will have little significance if fighting between Ukraine and Russia persists," the paper notes.

Earlier, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko confirmed the signing of the minerals deal with the United States in a post on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia). Under the deal, Ukraine will send 50% of revenues from new licenses for mining in new areas to a joint investment fund created by the two countries. The US and Ukraine will have equal voting rights over the fund. The agreement envisages no direct Ukrainian debt obligations to the United States.