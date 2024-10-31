{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

One in five children worldwide live in conflict zones — report

The number of grave violations and crimes against minors in 2023 has increased by 15% compared to the previous year, reaching the highest level since the assessment began in 2005

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. One in five children globally resides in a country plagued by conflict and child abuse, with an average of 31 children killed or seriously injured each day, according to the latest report released by Save the Children.

The report reveals that nearly 500 million children live in conflict zones. The number of grave violations and crimes against minors in 2023 has increased by 15% compared to the previous year, reaching the highest level since the assessment began in 2005. It analyzes instances of severe violations against children in conflict-affected areas, including killings, amputations, kidnappings, sexual violence, and recruitment into armed groups, as well as attacks on childcare facilities and lack of access to humanitarian aid. On average, crimes against children are committed 76 times a day, with the total number reaching an unprecedented peak, the organization emphasized.

The situation is particularly dire in the Palestinian territories, where crimes against minors have risen by 170%, and in Sudan, where such atrocities have increased more than fivefold compared to 2022. The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia are also on the blacklist.

These figures represent only the tip of the iceberg, the organization warns. The report indicates that crimes against children have significant economic repercussions, with measures to prevent and address their consequences costing $19.1 trillion, equivalent to global purchasing power parity. In contrast, global military spending has reached $2.4 trillion.

Middle East conflict
Over 43,200 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip since October 2023
"As many as 41 people were killed and another 131 were injured in Gaza in the past 24 hours," the enclave's Health Ministry stated
Read more
Google’s fines in Russia reach stratospheric levels — lawyer
Google can return to the Russian market only if it complies with the court’s decision
Read more
London supplies arms to Kiev via Black sea route — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the UK "clearly does not seek a resolution to the conflict and is making every effort to prolong it, thereby extending the suffering of the Ukrainian people"
Read more
Russia-North Korea agreements should not alarm anyone — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on the recent missile launch by North Korea, specifically not confirming whether Russia provided any technological assistance to its North Korean partners
Read more
Foreign companies’ withdrawal from Russian market has minimal impact on inflation
Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina added that the regulator was forced to shift to tight monetary policy, which is a new situation for the country’s economy
Read more
Google's fines to Russian government could soon exceed company’s value — experts
According to lawyer Ivan Morozov, Google's fines to the Russian government for administrative violations had reached 2 undecillion rubles
Read more
Lavrov labels Zelensky's 'victory plan' as lunatic and unhelpful for peace in Europe
According to the top Russian diplomat, stability in this part of the Eurasian continent is achievable only if "long-term, reliable security guarantees" are provided
Read more
Capture of Kruglyakovka in Kharkov Region blocks vital supply route for Ukraine — official
The Russian Defense Ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement on October 30
Read more
Ukraine's withdrawal to 1991 borders unrealistic — retired SBU colonel
On October 18, President Vladimir Zelensky stated that Ukraine's borders will be influenced by various factors after the conflict ends, but Kiev will not legally recognize any territorial losses
Read more
US, allies discuss response options for alleged relocation of DPRK troops to Russia
Austin pointed out "unprecedented level of direct military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK," adding that this topic was discussed during the meeting
Read more
Norway actively militarizing against Russia, Foreign Ministry says
Maria Zakharova highlighted that the Norwegian Armed Forces are undergoing rapid modernization and that the military budget is significantly increasing
Read more
General Staff reports challenges for Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk area
Sergey Dobryak, the head of the Kiev-controlled Pokrovsk Military Administration, announced on October 30 that the town would be sealed off from entry and exit to various neighborhoods and streets
Read more
Georgian prosecutors bring charges against organizers of ballot stuffing
Earlier on Thursday, the Georgian Interior Ministry said in a statement it had detained two persons for ballot stuffing at the 69th polling station in the Marneuli district
Read more
Russia to achieve all special op goals, to ensure its security — top diplomat
"The collective West, led by the United States, has increased tenfold its efforts to systematically deter Russia, to unleash a full-scale hybrid war against our country, to inflict a so-called strategic defeat on it," Sergey Lavrov noted
Read more
Ukraine, Russia should begin peace talks without preconditions — Belarusian president
Alexander Lukashenko noted that once peace talks commence, it may be possible to achieve a ceasefire under certain conditions and subsequently withdraw troops from the front lines
Read more
South Korean defense minister supports sending military experts to Ukraine
In his opinion, dispatching observers and analysts to the zone of the Ukraine conflict is an obvious task for the military
Read more
IOC chief Bach politicizes Olympic Movement — Russia’s Zakharova
Maria Zakharova reminded the IOC president that with its special military operation, Russia "came to the rescue of peaceful citizens following the unconstitutional coup in Ukraine"
Read more
Lebanon hopes for ceasefire 'in coming hours or days' — premier
According to Najib Mikati, he had just held a phone conversation with US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein
Read more
Ukrainian military has severe shortage of troops, ammunition — Iranian analyst
"The West and its supporters are suffering significant damage from the advance of Russian troops in the special military operation zone," Ruhollah Modabber said
Read more
Press review: Putin highlights GDP growth while the Russian military claims top rank
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 29th
Read more
US White House believes DPRK missile launch fuels regional tensions
Washington called upon other countries to condemn North Korea’s actions
Read more
Iraq interested in BRICS, too early to talk about it joining the association
According to ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev, when the US learns that Iraq has begun practical steps to join the association, they will try to prevent this
Read more
Kiev blasts Western media’s negative coverage of request for Tomahawk missiles — Politico
According to the report, US officials described this idea as "totally unfeasible"
Read more
Musk says Trump’s potential second term to be 'the most fun' for US
The next presidential elections in the United States will be held on November 5
Read more
Ukrainian army chief briefs US commander on difficult frontline situation
Alexander Syrsky asked General Christopher Cavoli to increase defense assistance for the Ukrainian army, citing Russia's equipment and troop superiority
Read more
Almost 40 drones shot down over Russia in past day
11 drones were destroyed later in the day
Read more
Georgian Interior Ministry detains two people for mass ballot stuffing on election day
The Georgian Central Election Commission had to annul the election results at the polling station due to the incident
Read more
Court arrests US mercenary for invading Russia's Kursk Region as part of Ukrainian army
According to the report, US citizen Daniel Bernard Rebar is accused of committing a terrorist act, engaging in mercenary activities, and committing murder and attempted murder of two or more persons
Read more
Case against Ukrainian servicemen, enemy losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled eight enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Daryino, Nizhny Klin, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo
Read more
Kremlin refrains from commenting on hijab ban in schools
In a decree on October 22, the Education and Youth Policy Ministry of central Russia’s Vladimir Region banned wearing attire or veils as religious symbols at local comprehensive schools
Read more
Russian Ka-52M helicopters destroy Ukrainian manpower, equipment in borderline Kursk area
After the strike, the army aviation crews performed a missile-evasion maneuver at an ultra-low altitude by firing decoy flares to evade hits by enemy surface-to-air missiles
Read more
Russia successfully puts spacecraft into orbit to serve its defense needs
The spacecraft was launched and orbited normally, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed, saying that it has already been taken under the control of ground-based facilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces
Read more
Russia may achieve all its goals in Ukraine in 2025 — newspaper
According to the report, the Ukrainian troops "are desperately trying to hold the line in the country’s east but are losing ground"
Read more
Press review: Russia strengthens nuclear triad while Ukraine awaits US strike approval
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 30th
Read more
West imposes its ultra-liberal agenda on Georgia with threats — Russian MFA
"People are being subjugated and forced to do certain things at gunpoint," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Repelling counterattacks, striking reserves, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the Ukrainian military lost more than 27,950 servicemen since the fighting began in the region
Read more
Ending Ukrainian conflict in draw won't ensure everyone's interests — Lavrov
Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the West has realized that it is necessary to try to negotiate a "draw" in the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about new US sanctions against Russia
Almost 400 companies from Russia and a number of other countries have been blacklisted
Read more
Yerevan sees peace treaty with Baku close at hand
According to the top Armenian diplomat, Yerevan and Baku will soon notify each other of the ratification of the regulations for the work of the commissions on border delimitation
Read more
Russian Su-35 fighters cover aircraft in air strikes on Ukrainian army in Kursk area
One of the fighter jets uncovered enemy air defense sites by its weapons suite
Read more
Frontline developments leave Kiev regime 'quite nervous’ — Kremlin Spokesman
"Evidently, all the ‘peace plans’ and ‘victory plans’ — whether classified or not — are essentially attempts by Kiev to draw Western countries deeper into the conflict and legitimize that involvement," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Comprehensive partnership with Iran to be signed soon — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the treaty will outline the parties' commitment to closer cooperation in the areas of defense and in the interests of peace and security both regionally and globally
Read more
Range of North Korea-launched missile may exceed 15,000 kilometers — Japanese cabinet
Secretary General Yoshimasa Hayashi reiterated Tokyo's position that North Korea's missile launches "threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region and the entire world community"
Read more
OSCE aware of Sandu's resource use for victory, stays silent — foreign intel agency
"The leadership of the OSCE Secretariat believes that the Moldovan authorities will employ similar tactics during the second round of the presidential election on November 3," the SVR press bureau highlighted
Read more
Ukrainian general criticizes Zelensky's dependence on Western aid
Dmitry Marchenko said that Vladimir Zelensky and his inner circle fail to recognize that the West pursues its own interests, particularly regarding the Ukrainian president’s "victory plan"
Read more
Hundreds of oppositionists protest against Moldova’s EU accession referendum
During the protest, Marina Tauber, deputy chair of the opposition bloc "Pobeda," submitted an appeal to the Constitutional Court to challenge the results of the EU accession referendum
Read more
Kiev regime attacks port of Berdyansk, presumably using kamikaze drones — city authorities
Vladimir Rogov, head of the Civic Chamber Commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for the veterans, said the attack involved at least six drones
Read more
China urges US to recognize serious consequences of weapons supplies to Taiwan
According to Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang, "the US is exploiting Taiwan to bolster its own defense industry"
Read more
Central Bank chief says period of tight monetary policy new for Russian economy
The regulator raised its key rate by 2 percentage points to a record level of 21% per annum at its meeting of the board of directors on October 25
Read more
UN General Assembly again calls on US to lift sanctions on Cuba
The United States severed diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of US property on the island, after which it announced a trade and economic embargo
Read more
West still tries to digitally interfere in Russia's affairs — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that modern technologies, while opening up additional opportunities, "also give rise to considerable risks"
Read more
Early settlement of Ukrainian conflict does not serve EU interests — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the West "continues to make profit on the deaths of Ukrainians and the destruction of Ukraine"
Read more
Former Ukrainian PM sees attack on Kursk Region as US test of chances of invading Russia
Nikolay Azarov emphasized that Washington was not worried about Ukrainian casualties when it sought to get a feel of how well Russia can defend its borders
Read more
Kiev announces new plan for second settlement conference
According to Vladimir Zelensky's press secretary Sergey Nikiforov, a three-point plan is being prepared
Read more
Putin gives helicopter to Zimbabwean president as gift
Putin and Mnangagwa had earlier held a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg
Read more
DPRK fires ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan — Yonhap
The launch was also reported by the Defense Ministry of Japan
Read more
South Korea, US to hold drills in response to DPRK missile launch
Seoul has not yet disclosed the information on the altitude of the flight
Read more
Finland charges Russia’s Torden of war crimes in Ukraine — media
The arrest warrant states that the alleged crimes occurred between 2014 and 2015
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Russia's liberation of Selidovo in DPR
According to the report, enemy defenses in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the line of engagement collapsed after Ukraine lost the locality
Read more
Zelensky advises Ukrainian troops to retreat when heavily outnumbered
"We must save our soldiers and protect our people," the Ukrainian president emphasized
Read more
FACTBOX: Western countries' military support for Ukraine
The total military aid to Kiev from February 2022 to August 2024, according to calculations by Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy, amounted to $123.5 billion
Read more
US Department of Commerce introduces export restrictions against 40 entities
As US authorities said, the entities acted against the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States
Read more
Ukrainian General Staff building damaged in Kiev — ex-lawmaker
The air alert declared in Kiev overnight to Wednesday lasted about two hours
Read more
US Army Ranger among mercenaries eliminated in Bryansk Region — expert
One of the destroyed mercenaries was linked with the 75th Ranger Regiment, which is a deep reconnaissance unit specializing mainly in staging acts of sabotage behind enemy lines and destroying military infrastructure facilities and airfields, Alexander Stepanov noted
Read more
Google should not restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting on its platform — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the fine of two undecillion rubles imposed on the company "is full of symbolism"
Read more
Ukrainian authorities to close Krasnoarmeysk for entry, exit for defense purposes
Head of the city’s military administration Sergey Dobryak specified that 11,900 residents remained in the city
Read more
Death toll of floods in Valencia grows to 92
The storm caused numerous incidents and is considered one of the worst natural disasters in the country’s history
Read more
Russian forces liberate two communities in Donbass region, Kharkov area over past day
Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Selidovo in the DPR and battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Kruglyakovka in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Apartment building damaged by gas blast in Russia’s North Caucasus
According to the report, 50 people were evacuated from the building
Read more
Russia, DPRK sign agreement on cooperation in digital sphere
After the ceremony, a working meeting was held to discuss its implementation
Read more
Ukrainian court involves Zelensky in lawsuit on scheduling presidential elections
According to Dubinsky, the court also rejected the Verkhovna Rada’s request to close the case due to the "political nature of the dispute."
Read more
US base in east Syria comes under shelling attack — TV
Details of the incident are unknown at this point
Read more
Berdyansk attack: three injured, schools temporarily closed
Governor Yevgeny Balitsky noted that the assailants utilized munitions heavily packed with explosives during the attack
Read more
Top Russian diplomat to attend Eurasian security conference in Minsk
According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the aim of the conference "is to have a frank and inclusive discussion"
Read more
Ukrainian general criticizes incursion into Kursk Region
Dmitry Marchenko also recognized that the Russian Armed Forces were gradually ousting the Ukrainian forces from the region
Read more
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq
On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq
Read more
Case against US mercenary, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 14 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region
Read more
Zelensky’s request for US Tomahawk missiles irks Washington — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister is confident that Washington will put Vladimir Zelensky in place "every time he tries to drag the United States into a war against Russia"
Read more
Hungary's counterintelligence foils attempt to send weapons to Ukraine
Gergely Gulyas confirmed a report by the Magyar Nemzet newspaper that agents of foreign intelligence agencies were trying to arrange for a delivery of weapons from Hungary to the Ukrainian army
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drone attack targets Berdyansk port, key details uncovered
According to Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, three individuals have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity
Read more
US authorizes energy transactions for Russian banks
Energy-related transactions are understood as all the transactions related to production, refining, processing, transportation and purchase of oil
Read more
Slovak PM says Zelensky’s peace plan not peaceful at all
Rather than trying to promote peace negotiations, Kiev suggests deploying nuclear weapons on its territory and requests deliveries of long-range weapons to conduct strikes deep into Russia, Robert Fico said
Read more
Defense official warns Iran to retaliate with 'devastating strike' against Israel soon
On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it had struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Yasnaya Polyana community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 810 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukrainian defenses crumbling everywhere as reserves run out — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that it is too early to talk about the Ukrainian army’s complete exhaustion
Read more
Confrontational politics on way out, global shift toward diplomacy clear — Lavrov
As the Russian foreign minister noted, some politicians "do not want to understand this, do not want to acknowledge the facts"
Read more
Kremlin dismisses rumors on halting attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities as fake news
"Today, many fakes circulate that have no relation to reality. Even the most respected outlets do not hesitate to publish such fabrications," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Retaliation against Kiev's strike on special forces university was prompt — Kadyrov
The Russian Defense Ministry's Air Force hit the unmanned systems control center of the General Staff in Kiev with two Geran drones
Read more
Musk predicts 'crushing victory' for Trump following early voting results
The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5
Read more
Ukraine admits number of deserted soldiers from Armed Forces of Ukraine surpasses 100,000
Earlier, military lawyer from the Center for Support of Veterans and Their Families Roman Likhachev said that more than 100,000 servicemen had voluntarily left their units
Read more
Shelling of Berdyansk port slightly damages some structures — governor
On Thursday morning, the Ukrainian forces attacked Berdyansk with 10 unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Slovak prime minister looks forward to attending Moscow’s Victory Day Parade in 2025
Robert Fico emphasized that he has consistently paid tribute to the bravery of Soviet soldiers, particularly during celebrations of the Slovak National Uprising and the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s Carpathian-Dukla offensive earlier this year
Read more
DPRK confirms it carried out a 'very crucial' intercontinental missile test — KCNA
Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the launch, delivered a speech on the site
Read more
Press review: US election set to shape politics while Kiev seeks 'energy deal' with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 31st
Read more
Next US president must strive for swiftest truce in Ukraine — Vucic
According to the Serbian leader, ending the fighting would be in the "very best interest of the West"
Read more
Russian forces liberate 20-kilometer-long strip of land in south Donetsk area
Vladimir Rogov pointed out that Ukrainian forces were quickly leaving their positions
Read more
Moscow bars over 130 Australians from entering Russia — Foreign Ministry
The decision was made "in response to the Australian government's politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, imposed as part of the Russophobic campaign of the ‘collective West’"
Read more
Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine Russia's legitimate military target — Kremlin
Earlier, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company was opening a plant in Ukraine specializing in the repair and production of armored vehicles
Read more
Zelensky complains many countries believe he ‘wants too much’
The Ukrainian President has repeatedly complained that Kiev does not receive all aid that it requests from its Western partners and that too much time passes between the approval of new military aid packages and their actual delivery to the Ukrainian forces
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry releases video of Bulava missile launch
The launch was carried out from the Sea of Okhotsk
Read more
Russia’s GDP growth totals 4% in 9M — ministry
According to the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s estimate, GDP growth went up to 2.9% in September 2024 from 2.4% in August
Read more