One in five children worldwide live in conflict zones — report

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. One in five children globally resides in a country plagued by conflict and child abuse, with an average of 31 children killed or seriously injured each day, according to the latest report released by Save the Children.

The report reveals that nearly 500 million children live in conflict zones. The number of grave violations and crimes against minors in 2023 has increased by 15% compared to the previous year, reaching the highest level since the assessment began in 2005. It analyzes instances of severe violations against children in conflict-affected areas, including killings, amputations, kidnappings, sexual violence, and recruitment into armed groups, as well as attacks on childcare facilities and lack of access to humanitarian aid. On average, crimes against children are committed 76 times a day, with the total number reaching an unprecedented peak, the organization emphasized.

The situation is particularly dire in the Palestinian territories, where crimes against minors have risen by 170%, and in Sudan, where such atrocities have increased more than fivefold compared to 2022. The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia are also on the blacklist.

These figures represent only the tip of the iceberg, the organization warns. The report indicates that crimes against children have significant economic repercussions, with measures to prevent and address their consequences costing $19.1 trillion, equivalent to global purchasing power parity. In contrast, global military spending has reached $2.4 trillion.