Over 420,000 people flee Lebanon since launch of Israel's operation

BEIRUT, October 24. /TASS/. About 425,000 refugees have fled Lebanon following Israel's military operation against the Shiite Hezbollah movement, which began in late September, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Lebanon.

"Since September 23, more than 425,000 people have fled Lebanon into Syria," the report says.

Another 16,700 Lebanese arrived in Iraq, the organization notes.

Additionally, the report says that more than 800,000 Lebanese residents have been displaced from their homes.

According to the organization, approximately 191,900 people are temporarily staying in 1,100 shelters, 901 of which are already at their full capacity.

On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, targeting Hezbollah’s military facilities, carrying out massive air strikes across Lebanon. Overnight on October 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a ground operation in borderline regions in Lebanon’s south.