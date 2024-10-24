Israeli artillery shelling Rafah’s northwestern neighborhoods — TV

DUBAI, October 24. /TASS/. Israel is delivering artillery strikes on northwestern parts of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

There are no immediate data on casualties or damage. However, according to the television channel, more than 30 people have died after Israel’s massive attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave over the past 24 hours.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.