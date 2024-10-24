Israeli troops carry out raids in West Bank — news agency

DUBAI, October 24. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has conducted raids in the West Bank in the small hours on Thursday, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, Israeli forces stormed the town of Al Bireh as well as raided the village of Deir Abu Mash'al west of Ramallah. No arrests have yet been reported, the agency noted.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.