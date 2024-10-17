Israel attacks over 150 targets in Lebanon over day, killing roughly 45 Hezbollah fighters

TEL AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. Israeli troops continue their operations against armed formations of the Shiite Hezbollah organization in Lebanon, the army press service reported.

It stated that the Israeli Air Force attacked more than 150 Hezbollah targets over the day, including arms depots, launchers and other military infrastructure facilities.

In addition, air and ground units reportedly killed more than 45 Hezbollah militants. The army stated that a combined air and artillery strike in southern Lebanon resulted in the elimination of Hussein Mohammad Awada, who commanded a Hezbollah unit in the Bint Jbeil area.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.