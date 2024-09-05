At least six Palestinians die as result of Israel’s strikes on West Bank — WAFA

DUBAI, September 5. /TASS/. At least six civilians died as a result of Israel’s attack on the West Bank, the WAFA news agency reported.

According to the agency, at least five Palestinian died in a car that was hit by the Israeli military in the city of Tubas. One more Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the al-Fara refugee camp near Tubas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that three targeted airstrikes had been delivered "on armed terrorists that posed a threat on the soldiers" in the Tubas area.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.