Trump leads Harris by one point in terms of voter support

NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by one percentage point in terms of voter support in the presidential race, a Fox News poll found.

As many as 50% of polled voters are ready to vote for Trump, while 49% said they would vote for Harris. Meanwhile, 53% of those surveyed have a generally unfavorable opinion about Trump and 51% about Harris.

When asked about the most important issue in deciding their vote for president, the poll’s participants mentioned the economy (38%), immigration (14%) and abortion (14%). Only 4% of respondents pointed to foreign policy.

The nationwide poll, conducted on August 9-12, involved over 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error stood at three percentage points.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Incumbent President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate but after his failed performance at a televised debate with Trump, calls among Democrats intensified for Biden to withdraw from the race. On July 21, he announced his decision to drop out and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president. Trump is the Republican presidential candidate in the election.