US obstructs international recognition of Palestine in every possible way — Abbas

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The United States is obstructing in every possible way the achievement of international recognition of Palestine, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman following his meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The US is blocking decisions on the international recognition of Palestine and obstructing this process in every possible way, bypassing even already adopted UN resolutions," he said.

Since 1947, Abbas noted, a thousand UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue had been adopted. None of the decisions have ever been implemented.

"About seven hundred and fifty resolutions by the General Assembly and about eighty Security Council resolutions, while the rest by the Human Rights Committee and so on," he added. "When I addressed the Security Council, I said, 'You are the highest authority in the world. But if you don't implement your own decisions, who else can I address my appeals to? To heaven?"

"For example, in 2016, Resolution 2334 was passed. All member-countries of the Security Council voted in favor, even the US was not against it. It just abstained. And then [former US President Donald] Trump came to power and canceled this decision," Abbas recalled.