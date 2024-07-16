Six Israelis sustain wounds in two separate incidents in West Bank

TEL AVIV, July 16. /TASS/. Six Israelis have been wounded in two separate incidents in the West Bank, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the newspaper, three people were wounded when shots were fired at their vehicle not far from Beit Lid in the northern West Bank on Tuesday morning. The three were taken for medical treatment to Kfar Saba. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are investigating the incident.

A couple of hours earlier, three Israeli civilians were wounded by IDF soldiers at a checkpoint in the settlement of Beit El near Ramallah in the West Bank, because their vehicle "aroused suspicion." Those wounded received medical aid.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.