Israeli army carries out strikes on civilian areas across Gaza Strip — TV

DUBAI, June 27. /TASS/. The Israeli army has carried out strikes on civilian areas in various parts of the Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera broadcaster reported.

"Israel’s warplanes and artillery struck densely-populated civilian areas in Gaza’s north, center and south over the previous 24 hours, killing dozens, with Israeli ground troops ‘systematically demolishing residential homes’ in the southern city of Rafah," the TV channel said.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 37,718 Palestinians have been killed and over 86,000 have suffered injuries in Israel’s military operations against Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.