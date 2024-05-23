MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. More than 10,900 residents have been evacuated from borderline districts of the Kharkov Region in east Ukraine, head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov said.

"A total of 10,980 people have been evacuated," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The official specified that the residents had been evacuated from the Bogodukhovsky, Kharkovsky and Chuguevsky districts.

On May 22, he reported 10,875 people evacuated.

Kiev acknowledges that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely difficult for Ukrainian troops. On May 14, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that the Ukrainian armed forces were forced to "relocate to more advantageous positions" near Volchansk and Lukyantsy. The military command also announced that additional reserves were relocated to the region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged that some of these forces are being withdrawn from other areas. On May 16, he had a meeting with the commander-in-chief, calling this direction extremely difficult. The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of a number of settlements in the Kharkov region; on May 14, it reported that Russian forces continue to move deeper into enemy territory.