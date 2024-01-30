Musk's company Neuralink places first implant into human brain

NEW YORK, January 30. /TASS/. On January 28, the neurotechnology company of American entrepreneur Elon Musk, Neuralink, placed an implant into the human brain for the first time in history.

"The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," Musk wrote on the social network X on Monday.

The entrepreneur added that Neuralink's first product is called Telepathy and "enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking."

"Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal," the billionaire explained.

The company began recruiting volunteers for clinical trials on implanting implants into the brain, which can also be used to control prosthetics, in September last year.

Musk created the Neuralink startup in July 2016. It develops chips that could eventually be implanted into the human brain. The businessman believes that such neural interfaces will allow a person to become a cyborg, capable of resisting artificial intelligence, and will also help people learn to directly control a computer using the power of thought. On May 25, 2023, the company reported that it had received permission from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct clinical trials on humans.