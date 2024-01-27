About 4,000 people detained in Ecuador after start of unrest

HAVANA, January 27. /TASS/. Police and Armed Forces of Ecuador detained 3,886 suspects after the start of the unrest caused by riots in prisons, the country’s penitentiary service said.

"There were detained 3,886 people, including 237 - suspected in terrorism," the service said on its page in the X social network. More than 46,000 law enforcement officials participated in counter-crime actions, with more than 1,300 firearms, about 5,200 explosive devices and more than 35 metric tons of drugs seized.

Over 200 police and penitentiary institutions’ officers taken as hostages were freed.