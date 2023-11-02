Israeli military says it completed surrounding Gaza City

TEL AVIV, November 2. /TASS/. Israeli troops have completed surrounding Gaza City, the biggest city in the Gaza Strip, as they are conducting an operation against the radical Palestinian group Hamas, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"IDF fighters have completed the encirclement of Gaza City. They have fully surrounded Gaza City," he said at a news conference.

"Our armored forces, together with the IAF, are attacking command posts, launchers and terrorist infrastructure that serves Hamas leaders and terrorists," Hagari said.

The spokesman said the Israeli military is "fighting face-to-face with the enemy."

"And even if the battles are hard, the Israel Defense Forces are winning," he stated. "The coming weeks will require all of us to show resilience and patience."

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.