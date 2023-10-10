Palestinine-Israel clash to be brief, no drop in US arms supplies to Kiev due — expert

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The acute phase of the conflict between Palestine and Israel will end within two weeks and will not affect US military support for Ukraine, Igor Korotchenko, the editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, has told TASS.

"In any case, the conflict will not last long. Israel will cope with most of its tasks in terms of destroying the Hamas military infrastructure within five to seven days. Whether a ground operation and incursion into Gaza will follow remains to be seen. In any case, I don't think it will be smoldering for months, let alone years," he said.

The expert recalled that all Middle East wars were brief, followed by a political settlement. In his opinion, the active phase of the current conflict between Palestine and Israel will be over in several weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, Israel has now set "the most decisive military and political aims," Korotchenko emphasized. "In any case, there remains the factor of US political influence on Israel, which will prevent the conflict from dragging on for years," he said.

Military supplies to Ukraine

Against the background of the tensions in the Middle East, EU countries, says Korotchenko, fear there may be a slowdown in the pace of military aid to Ukraine from the US, which has already announced a second support package for Israel since the beginning of the escalation. However, the expert is certain that the hostilities will not affect the agreed schedules of military supplies to Ukraine.

"One way or another, solutions will be found and Ukraine will get the requested weapons and military equipment. First of all, the issue of supplying Taurus cruise missiles from Germany will be unambiguously resolved. It is a matter of time. The Americans will also supply a certain number of ATACMS systems for the Ukrainian army," he said, adding that US F-16 fighter jets are also expected to appear in Ukraine in the spring.

Korotchenko also stressed that the conflict in Ukraine was aimed at weakening Russia.

"The consolidated position of the West is quite unambiguous - support for the Kiev regime, whoever heads it, as the tip of the spear aimed at Russia."