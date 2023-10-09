Israel strikes Hamas military targets in Gaza from sea and air — army

TEL AVIV, October 10. /TASS/. The Israeli military is carrying out sea and air strikes against military targets and tunnels of the Hamas movement, as well as facilities of the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

"The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is continuing to strike the Gaza Strip from the sea and the air. This morning, IDF aircraft struck terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. IDF aircraft struck a Hamas operational command center in a mosque and an offensive tunnel entry point that was used by terrorists to invade Israel. In conjunction, IDF aircraft struck operational infrastructure located inside an additional mosque and a building used by a Hamas. This once again shows how Hamas deliberately embeds its military infrastructure in civilian areas and holy sites in the Gaza Strip," the statement said.

The press service added that "in the last hour, another IDF aircraft struck a weapons compound, as well as an Islamic Jihad operational meeting point inside a house that was occupied by a large number of terrorists." "Two terrorists were killed when they attempted to flee the scene," the military said, noting that "IDF vessels struck a large number of terror targets belonging to the terrorist organizations.".