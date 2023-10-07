US in talks with Israel about its defense needs, has nothing to announce so far

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. US officials are currently in talks with their Israeli colleagues to discuss the country’s needs for additional military aid, but have nothing to announce on the issue at this point, a high-ranking US administration official has said.

We are in deep talks with the Israelis about some of the particular needs as they respond to this, this terrible assault on the Israeli state and the Israeli people," the official said during a special briefing on Saturday, commenting on the possibility of providing additional security support to the Jewish state.

The official went on to say that he was "not going to get ahead of that process," adding that "we might have more say about it as early as tomorrow."

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave. According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left at least 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared the state of ‘special situation’ within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza border. The state of emergency was expanded over the entire territory of Israel late on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added.