Baku, Tehran agree to build railroad to Nakhchivan across Iran

BAKU, October 6. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Iran agreed to build a railroad in Iran that will link Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan, the Azerbaijani government’s news agency Azertac reported.

The countries signed a letter of intent in Baku following a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, the report said.

The news agency gave no details of the agreement.

Earlier on Friday, Mustafayev and Bazrpash took part in the ceremony of laying the foundation for a motorway bridge and border-crossing infrastructure between Azerbaijan and Iran near the Aghbend settlement. According to Azertac, the facilities will aim to increase freight transit through the countries and ease access to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Construction of the bridge is part of the memorandum of understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iran on creation of new links between the East Zangezur economic region of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Iran.

The Azerbaijani deputy prime minister said the work is planned to be completed within a year.