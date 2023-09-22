Several thousand protesters gather in Yerevan’s main square

YEREVAN, September 22. /TASS/. Demonstrators demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have gathered for another rally in Republic Square in the center of Yerevan, as a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

Several thousand have already gathered in the square, where the government building is located, and more protesters are joining in. Their main demand is Pashinyan’s resignation over the events in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Most protesters are gathering in front of the museum adjacent to the government building, where representatives of the opposition take turns at the microphone. Crack police and Interior Ministry troops remain on duty at the entrance to the Cabinet of Ministers’ building. Some of the protesters are standing in front of them.

All entrances to the square from nearby streets are blocked.