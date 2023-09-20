UN secretary-general calls for immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his extreme concern about reports of casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh and urged to cease hostilities immediately.

"The Secretary-General is extremely concerned over the use of military force in the region and reports of casualties, including among the civilian population," his office said in a statement. "The Secretary-General calls in the strongest terms for an immediate end to the fighting, de-escalation, and stricter observance of the 2020 ceasefire."

It was reported that Guterres "remains concerned about the humanitarian situation on the ground" and reiterates his call for urgent steps to facilitate access for humanitarian actors to people in need.

"He calls on the parties to refocus on efforts to help build confidence and secure long-term peace in the region," the statement says.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia urged both sides to stop the bloodshed and return to the path of political and diplomatic settlement.