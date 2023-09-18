Ukrainian government sacks six deputy defense ministers

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian cabinet of ministers has fired six deputy defense ministers and the agency’s state secretary, Taras Melnichuk, representative of the government in the Ukrainian parliament, said.

On his Telegram channel, he wrote that the government had decreed that deputy defense ministers Vladimir Gavrilov, Vitaly Deynega, Anna Malyar, Rostislav Teodozievich, Denis Sharapov and Andrey Shevchenko be dismissed. Ukrainian Defense Ministry State Secretary Konstantin Vashchenko was also fired.

Only First Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Pavlyuk has retained his post.