{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Top Turkish diplomat to propose to Moscow to resume grain deal in original form — source

"It views is as the most efficient and safe in the current conditions, which make it possible to prevent the expansion of the Ukrainian conflict into the Black Sea," the source said
© Alexander Scherbak/TASS, archive

ISTANBUL, August 31. /TASS/. At the upcoming talks in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to suggest that the grain deal be resumed in its original format, a local diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"Turkey has repeatedly said that it stands for resuming the grain corridor in its original format involving parties to the Istanbul agreements. It views is as the most efficient and safe in the current conditions, which make it possible to prevent the expansion of the Ukrainian conflict into the Black Sea," the source said.

On July 17, Russia refused to continue its participation in the grain deal, which was reached a year ago to ensure safe exports of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. The deal also provided for creating conditions for exporting farming products and fertilizers from Russia. Moscow explained its withdrawal from the deal by the non-implementation of the part of the deal related to Russian exports to the global market.

Later, the Russian defense ministry warned that following the termination of the grain deal from midnight on July 20, Moscow will view all ships sailing across the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports as shipping military cargoes and their flag countries will be considered as involved in the Ukrainian conflict on Kiev’s side. Apart from that, several maritime areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the Black Sea international waters were declared temporarily dangerous for navigation.

Tags
Ukraine crisisTurkey
China’s Xi may skip G20 summit in India — Reuters
Officials in India and China told the news agency that Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent the country
Read more
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Read more
'Premeditated villainous act' among police theories of Prigozhin plane crash — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov called upon the press to await the official results of the investigation now being conducted by Russia's Investigative Committee
Read more
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Read more
Fires break out in two Kiev districts after explosions — mayor
Earlier Wednesday, an air raid warning was issued for the whole of Ukraine
Read more
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Read more
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Read more
NATO’s appetite only growing, fed by blind faith in its impunity, Russian intel chief says
In such cases "only a timely demonstration of toughness and resolve can do any good," Sergey Naryshkin noted
Read more
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Read more
FACTBOX: Massive drone attack on Russian regions
Drone boats attempted to attack the bay of Sevastopol in Crimea, with the strike being repelled by anti-submarine warfare forces
Read more
Russia to create comprehensive system for recording Kiev's crimes — special envoy
As the diplomat pointed out, up to a certain point there had existed a system of joint control and coordination centers, but now they are insufficient, as the frontline is very long
Read more
Russian air defense systems downs two drones over Bryansk region
The Ministry also noted that a missile was downed over Crimea
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Read more
West sees risks of direct confrontation with Russian - senior Russian diplomat
"I am absolutely sure that our reaction, very tough and very efficient, to all attempts to escalate the military situation on the battleground has an effect on Western planners," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Hungary refuses to discuss EU funding for military assistance to Ukraine
"Ukraine has put the largest Hungarian bank, OTP, on the list of 'international sponsors of war.' As long as OTP is not removed from this list, we will not continue negotiations on financing [military aid to Ukraine]," Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said
Read more
Hungary sees situation around Ukrainian crisis realistically — senior Russian diplomat
"Hungary is the only country, which is not afraid to state openly and publicly its national interests as it sees them," Alexander Grushko said
Read more
UNSC suspends meeting on Mali sanctions at Russia’s request
"I invite interested parties to come forward for consultations. The meeting is adjourned," said Robert Wood, the US deputy envoy to the UN
Read more
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Read more
BRICS expansion followed failure of US economic leadership — Bloomberg
According to the article, the IMF and the World Bank are "becoming less and less manageable" and do not serve the interests of the BRICS members
Read more
Russia’s UNSC resolution on lifting anti-Malian sanctions in 2024 not passed
Russia voted in favor of the document, Japan was against, while other members of the UN Security Council, including China, abstained
Read more
Russia wipes out Ukrainian army’s rail cars with ammo in missile strike in DPR
It is noted that Russian attack drones destroyed two pickup trucks with Ukrainian militants near the Oktyabr state farm and the settlement of Levadnoye
Read more
Wagner chief Prigozhin laid to rest at Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg
Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service confirmed that the ceremony took place
Read more
Kiev loses about 200 troops in Zaporozhye battles overnight — regional governor
The situation in the area of Rabotino remains tense, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
NATO fails to heed warnings about dangers of conflict with Russia, Hungarian premier says
Viktor Orban underlined that any Western troop deployments to Ukraine would mean a direct war between the West and Russia
Read more
Russia, Turkey may sign several agreements after presidential talks — source
According to the source, the dialogue can give a new impetus to the development of relations between the two countries
Read more
Niger coup leaders demand French troops leave country before September 3 — report
According to Sky News Arabia, there are calls for the government to cut off food, power and water supply to the French base in the country’s capital Niamey in order to force the troops to leave Niger
Read more
Pskov airport infrastructure inspection complete, airport to resume operation on Thursday
Earlier, Mikhail Vedernikov announced that the airport was supposed to resume it operation on Thursday, but noted that this date depended on the outcome of the inspection of the civilian infrastructure and the timeframe of investigative and other measures
Read more
Normalization of Syrian-Turkish relations to positively affect regional situation — Tehran
"All participants of the meeting in Moscow underscored the importance of respect for the Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian noted
Read more
Russian embassy in Washington slams new US military aid to Kiev
The diplomatic mission noted that the United States "will in no way abandon the concept of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian"
Read more
World is on brink of nuclear catastrophe, says UNGA president
Csaba Korosi pointed out that the world should remember that the use of any nuclear weapon for any purpose would immediately spiral out of control and the so called "limited nuclear war" did not exist
Read more
Russia cripples Ukrainian military command, intel centers in overnight precision strike
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 100 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Press review: Day against Nuclear Tests highlights need for pact and Kiev’s EU chances dim
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 29th
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat to propose to Moscow to resume grain deal in original form — source
"It views is as the most efficient and safe in the current conditions, which make it possible to prevent the expansion of the Ukrainian conflict into the Black Sea," the source said
Read more
Using F-16 fighter jets on Ukrainian frontline too risky — US expert
Mark Kanzian, senior adviser for the International Security Program at the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that F-16s require 16 hours of maintenance for one hour of flight
Read more
Donbass, Crimea consigned to fate of links in chain of ‘NATO war crimes,’ intel chief says
Sergey Naryshkin noted that, looking back at NATO’s more-than-50-year-long history, it became clear that the appetite of an aggressor that had come to have a blind faith in his own impunity could only but grow
Read more
Russian forces in Zaporozhye area capture 2 to 9 Ukrainian troops every attack — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky said that the enemy throws into battle a large number of inexperienced people who have nothing to do with military career
Read more
Russian defense chief issues order to boost production of radar detection devices
Sergey Shoigu inspected the workshops of a company that is part of the Almaz-Antey Concern and manufactures advanced radar systems
Read more
Press review: Great Grain Game inches toward deal redux and US wobbly on Kiev security vow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 30th
Read more
Another Iskander-M tactical missile system commissioned to Belarusian army
The unnamed deputy brigade commander notes that another "and not the last military train carrying the Iskander-M tactical system - the best in its class" arrived in Belarus
Read more
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Read more
Russian airborne troops repel Ukraine’s attack west of Artyomovsk
"The enemy was demoralized and retreated leaving their dead and wounded in the forest," the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Read more
Russian Su-24 jet destroyed Ukrainian military motorboat, crew in Black Sea — ministry
Earlier, it was reported that the Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation eliminated four high-speed military motorboats carrying a Ukrainian landing force
Read more
Ukraine’s military command admits 'tense situation' in three frontline areas
Read more
Hungarian prime minister confident in Trump’s ability to bring end to Ukraine conflict
"Call back Trump, that’s the only way out. You can criticize him for many reasons <…> but the best foreign policy of the recent several decades belonged to him," Viktor Orban noted
Read more
UN chief condemns coup in Gabon, calls for guaranteeing president’s security
A group of high-ranking officers in the Gabonese armed forces announced on state television earlier that they had taken power in the country
Read more
Dollar up to 96.24 rubles on Moscow Exchange
The euro jumped up by 21 kopecks to 105.5 rubles
Read more
42 settlement in Primorye Region cut off access to roads due to torrential rains
"In all, 32 road sections are flooded," the press service of the emergencies ministry said
Read more
Russia vetoes Western draft of UNSC resolution on sanctions against Mali
The draft envisaged the extension of the sanction regime, which has been in force since 2017, until August 31, 2024
Read more
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Read more
Rebels in Gabon name Brice Oligui Nguema as transitional leader
Earlier, a group of high-ranking officers in the Gabonese armed forces announced on state television that they had taken power in the country
Read more
FACTBOX: Overview of recent military coups in various African countries
Various countries across Africa have experienced more than 90 coups d'etat since 1952
Read more
Giant panda cub born in Moscow Zoo
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stressed that the birth of the cub was a landmark event for Russia and the entire global conservational community
Read more
Top Russian, Turkish diplomats to discuss alternatives to grain deal, Erdogan’s visit
This will be Fidan’s first visit to Russia after being appointed Turkish foreign minister in June 2023
Read more
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in DPR, top brass reports
It is also reported that Russian forces destroyed about 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day
Read more
Syrian foreign minister congratulates Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia on joining BRICS
"Multipolarity is the only [way] to solve the problems facing the world, and we congratulate Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on joining BRICS," he said
Read more
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Read more
Russia indispensable to European security — Hungarian prime minister
Viktor Orban also stressed that it is not the NATO alliance that is now standing against Russia but primarily Washington
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Read more
Aftermath of drone attack on Pskov airport cleared up — governor
No casualties are reported
Read more
IN BRIEF: Military stages coup to seize power in Central African country of Gabon
The coup took place almost immediately after the Gabonese election authority announced that the incumbent president had been re-elected for a third term
Read more
Japan expresses protest to North Korea following missile launches
According to Tokyo, the missiles flew from 350 to 400 kilometers to fall down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan
Read more
Moscow appreciates Pope's efforts on settlement, rejected by Kiev — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, bilateral relations between Russia and Italy are currently broken
Read more
Toyota to shut down all plants in Japan Tuesday due to large-scale disruption
The timing of the restoration of the plant is currently unknown
Read more
West cannot afford to integrate Ukraine into NATO — Hungary’s Orban
According to Viktor Orban, the North Atlantic Alliance should "forget about" Ukraine’s integration into NATO and agree on a new security architecture with Moscow
Read more
North Korea conducts drills simulating tactical nuke strikes on targets in South Korea
As part of the drills, two tactical ballistic missiles were fired in the north-easterly direction from the territory of Pyongyang’s international airport
Read more
North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles — Yonghap
On Wednesday, the Korean Air Force and the United States conducted a joint exercise involving at least one US B-1B strategic bomber over the Korean Peninsula in response to the DPRK’s failed attempt to launch a reconnaissance satellite
Read more
EU set to import record-high volumes of Russian liquefied natural gas — Financial Times
It is noted that in value terms, China’s imports of energy resources from Russia jumped 21.9% over the same period to more than $2.98 mln
Read more
Regional governor denies claims Kiev’s forces breached first line of defense in Zaporozhye
"The enemy enters the ravine, which is a mistake, given that they are immediately shelled. The ravine in which they’ve entrenched themselves is simply a shooting range for us," Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Iranian Foreign Minister suggests US military to leave Middle East
"Syria is a very important state in the region, no one can ignore it," Amir Abdollahian noted
Read more
Russian forces capture several Polish mercenaries near Soledar in DPR
According to the report, the enemy attempted to storm the brigade’s positions for three days
Read more
Senegalese troops to be deployed to Benin for possible intervention in Niger
According to the Seneweb portal, Air Senegal has been asked to airlift 900 mobilized soldiers and combat vehicles to the city of Cotonou in Benin, which can be used as a rear base for the ECOWAS forces
Read more
Pskov airport runway in normal condition following drone attack
The governor notes that verified information will be provided to the region’s residents as soon as it’s available
Read more
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Read more
Lavrov could discuss grain deal at bilateral meetings during G20 summit
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said that during the events at the G20 summit "the Russian delegation will definitely emphasize the issue" that Russia "has always been a reliable supplier, in particular, of energy resources, despite any changes in the world, illegitimate sanctions, pressure and so on"
Read more
Russia introduces FPV system to intercept, destroy Ukrainian drones, developer’s CEO says
The system is not seen as a replacement for any of the air defense tools currently in place, Dmitry Kuzyakin noted
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
Russian Buk-M3 system hits Ukrainian aerial attack weapon in Krasny Liman area
According to the ministry this system destroyed more than 40 aerial targets, including Byaraktar drones and HIMARS rockets
Read more
Paris’ statements on security guarantees to Kiev threaten France’s security — diplomat
According to Grushko, it is not clear what kind of guarantees to Kiev Paris means
Read more
Russia becomes Estonia’s largest export destination outside EU for first time — portal
In March 2023, Russia accounted for 15.7% of Estonia’s total exports outside the EU, followed by Norway (14.9%) and the US (13%)
Read more
India asks US to release funds of its firms frozen over alleged ties with Russia’s Alrosa
"The government is aware of the OFAC action and has initiated dialogue over it. The problem was suspicion of trade links with Alrosa," one of the sources told the paper
Read more
Kiev regime’s drone attacks on Russia display of 'sheer futility,' Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, the Ukrainian authorities have "simply run out of options"
Read more
Dollar share in international reserves falls below 60% — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that this figure was 72% in 2002
Read more
Coup in Gabon a surprise, harms France’s interests, expert says
Vsevolod Sviridov noted that the military has not yet publicly voice its position towards Paris, "but there is a trend of African countries gradually turning away from France"
Read more
CSTO reconnaissance forces dispatched to mission areas during 'Poisk-2023' exercise
"During the exercise, reconnaissance forces will actively use various types of drones, thermal vision devices, try newest communication devices," the statement says
Read more
Airport in northwest Russia’s Pskov attacked by drones — governor
Governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov assembled the operational headquarters
Read more
British parliament’s statements on Taiwan independence contradict facts — Chinese diplomat
"China calls on the UK Parliament to adhere to the 'one China' principle and the general legal norms of international relations," Wang Wenbin stated
Read more
Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area
"The enemy’s overall losses amounted up to two platoons," the battlegroup’s spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin said
Read more
Borrell’s threats to take medical supplies away from Russians reek of 'Nazism' — diplomat
The EU top diplomat is trying to convince himself that anti-Russian sanctions are working "precisely against Russia," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry appoints ambassador-at-large for Ukrainian crimes
Maria Zakharova noted that Miroshnik "is a member of a contact group on resolving the conflict in Donbass and has always steadfastly defended his position on various Russian and international platforms"
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 18 times in past day
Eight violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said
Read more
Russia to continue special operation to eradicate terrorist threat from Ukraine — Kremlin
"The vast majority of drones are targeted precisely at civilian facilities. We are continuing and will continue the special military operation in order to eradicate this threat to us," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Fire crews tackle fire of Il-76 planes in Pskov
The governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, said on Wednesday morning that the forces of the Russian Defense Ministry repelled a drone attack on the Pskov airport
Read more
West’s reaction to developments in Africa stem from confrontation with Russia, China
"This is a path to nowhere," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Ukrainian settlement more likely to be modeled on Korean scenario — opinion piece
The ideas to settle the Ukrainian issue the way it was done for Germany and Israel, which are now being much discussed in the news media, are not suitable for Ukraine, Andreas Kluth said
Read more
Medvedev sees risk of civil war in US
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that the discord in the United States "is somewhat irreconcilable"
Read more
China abstains during voting resolution on Mali after instructions from Beijing — diplomat
"In general, we support and understand proposals in the Russia-initiated resolution," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Mali.
Read more
Ukraine withdraws from all 2023 World Esports Championship events in Romania
The International Esports Federation announced a decision on August 28 to give Russian teams back the right to participate under their country’s national flag and to the tune of the national anthem
Read more
West has to realize that defeating Russia is impossible — Hungarian premier
Viktor Orban went on to say that, in his opinion, the West’s strategy in the conflict was poorly planned
Read more