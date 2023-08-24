Saudi Arabia awaits details from BRICS on accession — top diplomat

DUBAI, August 24. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is waiting for details from BRICS on the conditions of membership in the association in order to make a decision on joining, the country’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said on the sidelines of the South Africa summit.

"We are waiting for details from BRICS on the nature of membership [in the group] to make a decision," he told the Saudi TV channel Asharq News. The top diplomat pointed out that Saudi Arabia's participation in any international structure "enhances its competitiveness due to the size of the economy and the kingdom's [geographical] location."

Earlier, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told Al Arabiya TV that Riyadh would study the invitation to become a member of BRICS and "make an appropriate decision." He added that the country welcomed the invitation.

BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The association's summit was held August 22-24 in Johannesburg, in western South Africa. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the leaders of the member states decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to become BRICS members from January 1, 2024.