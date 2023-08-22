Two ceasefire violations reported by Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Two ceasefire violations have been reported by Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday in a bulletin on the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the conflict zone.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues its mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. Round-the-clock monitoring of the ceasefire is conducted at 30 observation posts. Two ceasefire violations were reported in the Martuni and Shusha districts. The Russian peacekeeping contingent together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are probing into these violations," it said.