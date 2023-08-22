Serbia respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, Vucic says

BELGRADE, August 22. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed events in Kosovo and Ukraine during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, and reiterated Belgrade's commitment to respecting Ukraine's territorial integrity, he announced on his Instagram page (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist in Russia).

"We had a good, candid conversation with President Vladimir Zelensky about all important issues for Serbia and Ukraine, as well as for the region and the entire world. We touched upon the events in Ukraine and Kosovo and Metohija. I once again emphasized that Serbia respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, which we have clearly and unambiguously stated since the beginning of the conflict," Vucic highlighted.

Prior to the meeting, the Serbian leader noted that he hopes Kiev will treat Serbia's territorial integrity with respect. He emphasized that if Ukraine recognizes Kosovo's independence, it would lose everything in an instant. Vucic pointed out that Ukraine is a friendly country to Serbia, stressing that Belgrade has never had conflicts or problems with Kiev.

After the start of the special military operation, the Serbian president said in his address to the nation following a meeting of the Security Council that his country supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but will not impose sanctions on Russia. He stated that the Balkan country is temporarily discontinuing holding army and police exercises with all foreign partners. Vucic noted that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine to be fraternal states and regrets what is happening in the easternmost part of Europe. He also announced that Belgrade is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev.