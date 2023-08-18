Date of military intervention in Niger determined, remains unannounced — ECOWAS

RABAT, August 18. /TASS/. The exact date of the onset of military intervention in Niger by the forces of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been determined but it is not going to be made public yet, Abdel-Fatau Musah, the West African bloc’s commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, said following a meeting of ECOWAS military chiefs in Ghana.

"The exact date of military intervention in Niger has been determined but we are not going to announce it," the Al Jazeera TV channel quoted him as saying.

"The military resolution is not our preferred option but the stubbornness of the military junta in Niger compels us to resort to it," the official noted. "The events that are unfolding in Niger are part of a series of coups in the region and we are trying to put an end to them," he added.