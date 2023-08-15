Israel donates several tons of medicines to Ukraine — ambassador

TEL AVIV, August 16. /TASS/. An Israeli humanitarian cargo of medicines for the needs of the Ukrainian health ministry has been delivered to Kiev and handed over to the Ukrainian side on Tuesday, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Mikhail Brodsky said.

"Israel handed over several tons of medicines to the Ukrainian Health Ministry. The ceremony was held in Kiev today with the participation of Israel’s deputy ambassador to Ukraine Liron Finkelstein and Ukrainian officials," the diplomat wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Brodsky reported that his country would provide Ukraine with medicines following a request from Kiev.

A phone conversation between the foreign ministers of Israel and Ukraine, Eli Cohen and Dmitry Kuleba, took place a day earlier. Among other things, they discussed the issue of medical insurance for Ukrainian refugees in Israel.