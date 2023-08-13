US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 23 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace23 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Two pairs of the coalition’s F-16 and two pairs of F-35 fighter jets, as well as by two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 23 times during the day," he said. "Thirteen violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours."

According to Kulit, such actions provoke air accidents and aggravate the situation in Syria’s airspace.