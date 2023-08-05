Cambodia's Election Committee releases official results of July's general election

HANOI, August 5. /TASS/. Cambodia's National Election Committee (NEC) has released the official results of the July 23 National Assembly (parliament) elections, which will lead to the formation of a new government in the country.

According to the election committee, voter turnout in the seventh National Assembly election in Cambodia's modern history was 84.59%. A total of 7,912,081 people voted out of 9,710,655 eligible citizens. The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) received the most votes: 6,398,311. The royalist National United Front for an Independent, Neutral, Peaceful and Cooperative Cambodia (FUNCINPEC) came in second with 716,490 votes. Thus, according to the plan for the distribution of seats in the National Assembly, out of a total of 125 seats, the CPP will receive 120 seats and FUNCINPEC will receive 5 seats.

The formation of the new cabinet, which will lead the country for the next five years, will begin on August 22. Hun Sen, who has been in power for 38 years, warned his compatriots that he would not stay on as prime minister and nominated his eldest son, Lieutenant General Hun Manet, now deputy commander-in-chief of the Cambodian Armed Forces and commander of the ground forces, to replace him as head of government.