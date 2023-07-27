About 26 Ukrainian port structures damaged over past nine days — Ukrainian deputy premier

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. At least 26 facilities have been either damaged or destroyed at Ukrainian ports over the past nine days, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Alexander Kubrakov said.

"Over the past nine days alone, 26 port structures have been damaged or partially destroyed as a result of Russia’s attacks," he wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Five vessels were damaged as well, Kubrakov added.

On Wednesday, Kubrakov attended a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to focus on an action plan aimed at bolstering security in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting that the parties agreed to "take measures," but no tangible decisions were announced.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian ports had been hit by sea-and air-based precision weapons targeted at production workshops and storage sites for unmanned surface vehicles, as well as on other military targets.