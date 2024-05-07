Turkish rescuers get bulk carrier afloat in Bosphorus — authorities

ISTANBUL, May 7. /TASS/. Turkish rescue services brought afloat the Alexis bulk carrier that grounded in the Bosphorus Strait this morning due to an engine failure, the Directorate-General of Coastal Safety reported.

The 229-meter bulk transport vessel under the Liberian flag and en route from Ukraine to Engine grounded near the Haydarpasa Port in Istanbul. The ship traffic was halted in both directions in the strait due to the incident.

"The Alexis ship that had grounded due to the engine failure and tugged to the breakwater near the Haydarpasa Port was rescued," the authority said. The Nene Hatun emergency response ship was engaged in rescue operations after the underwater survey of the bulk carrier.