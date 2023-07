WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. US authorities provide yet another military aid package to Ukraine worth $1.3 billion, which will include four NASAMS air defense systems, the Pentagon said in a statement published Wednesday.

The package also includes NASAMS munitions, Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones, Switchblade loitering munitions, demining and anti-drone systems, as well as ammunition. The US will procure this equipment from producers of partners for subsequent shipment to Ukraine.