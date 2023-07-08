Spanish defense minister speaks out against US decision to send cluster bombs to Kiev

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Cluster munitions should not be send to help Ukraine, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Saturday at a rally in Madrid ahead of the national election on July 23.

"Spain, based on the firm commitment it has with Ukraine, also has a firm commitment that certain weapons and bombs cannot be delivered under any circumstances," Robles said, as quoted by Reuters.

The use of cluster munitions is prohibited by more than 100 countries, including Spain. Robles pointed out that the decision to send cluster bombs was taken by the US government, but not by NATO.

On July 7, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States has decided to send Ukraine cluster munitions, even as the United Nations opposes the use of them. He also said that Kiev has provided Washington with written assurances that those weapons will be used in a way that minimizes risks to civilians. Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder said on Thursday that the United States is poised to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions that pose the least risk to civilians.

A cluster bomb, or a cluster munition, can contain hundreds of explosive submunitions. When a cluster munition detonates in the air, submunitions can be left scattered on an area of tens of square meters. If some of them fail to function immediately but land on the ground without exploding, these submunitions pose a threat to civilians long after a conflict has ended. The 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions has been joined by 111 countries so far, while another 12 nations have signed but not yet ratified it.

According to Human Rights Watch, the dud rate of cluster munitions is usually much higher than the declared level, and that leads to civilian casualties.