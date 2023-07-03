Death toll from Israeli attack on Jenin grows to seven — Palestinian Health Ministry

CAIRO, July 3./TASS/. At least seven people were killed as a result of an Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel on Monday.

Earlier, it said that four people had been killed and at least 27 injured, adding that many of the injured were in grave condition.

According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, Israeli forces launched missile strikes against a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin and the adjacent area overnight to Monday. Shortly after the attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) entered Jenin and surrounded the camp, cutting off electricity and blocking access to it. Israeli aircraft took to the sky over Jenin. According to Al Arabiya TV, more than 200 armored vehicles, including armored personnel carriers and tanks, were pulled into Jenin on Monday morning. Arab media reported that the IDF had detained dozens of Palestinians in the city.

WAFA claims that ambulances are not allowed into the camp. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it was seeking to agree with the Israeli side to open a safe corridor to help those affected.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the world community to take action to immediately end the escalation. A number of Arab countries have condemned Israel's actions. In particular, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry called on international forces to interfere in order to "put an end to the violations by the Israeli authorities." In turn, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry warned Israel against the consequences of "continued violence" against the Palestinians.