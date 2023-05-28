Erdogan expresses hope for 90% voter turnout in Turkey

ISTANBUL, May 28. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who is seeking another term in presidential elections expressed the hope that voter turnout will reach a record 90% in Sunday’s runoff.

Addressing voters at a polling station in Istanbul, the incumbent Turkish president said, "For the first time in the history of Turkish democracy, a presidential election is being held in two rounds. There are only two candidates left for our people to decide on. For the first time in world history, Turkey showed a 90% voter turnout [in the first round]. I hope that today the turnout will be as record-setting."

He also expressed the hope that the elections would benefit Turkey and its nation.

Erdogan himself cast his vote in the Uskudar district of Istanbul, according to a TASS reporter.