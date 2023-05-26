Peace between Russia, Ukraine possible if ‘they can talk to each other’ — Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY, May 26. /TASS/. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a "political problem" and peace is only possible through mutual negotiation, Pope Francis said in an interview with Telemundo, the American Spanish-language television network.

"Peace will be achieved the day they [Russia and Ukraine] can talk to each other, either by themselves or through others," the pontiff said when asked whether Russia has to pull out of all Ukrainian territories for peace to be achieved.

Touching upon Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s refusal to accept the Holy See’s mediatory efforts, Pope Francis said, "all of Europe, the United States" are behind them.

"They don’t dream so much about peace negotiations, because the Ukrainian bloc is actually very strong: all of Europe, the United States. In other words, they have a very large force of their own," the pontiff was quoted as saying.

The Pope said that when visiting Vatican City on May 13, Zelensky asked him for "a very big favor": to try to help return the Ukrainian children who had allegedly been taken to Russia.

It was previously reported that Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI), as his special envoy for peace in Ukraine. The details of his mission have not yet been disclosed.