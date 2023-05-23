US Department of State not informed about Su-27 interception of US bombers — spokesman

WASHINGTON, May 23. /TASS/. The US Department of State has no information about Russian Su-27 fighter jet’s mission to intercept two US B-1B strategic bombers above the Baltic Sea, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

When asked to comment on related reports on Tuesday, the spokesman said: "I'm not aware of it and, I as I said at some point yesterday, I'm going to make it a practice not to comment on things that break out while I'm here, at the podium."

Miller added that he would not comment on things that he "has not yet had a chance to confirm or discuss with my colleagues".

Russia’s National Defense Operations Center said on Tuesday that the two US strategic bombers had been spotted in the Baltic Sea airspace. The Russian border was not violated. "The Russian fighter jet’s flight proceeded in strict compliance with international rules of airspace usage," the center added.